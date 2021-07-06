Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $474.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.48. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $475.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.
In other news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
