Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $474.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.48. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $475.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

