Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of PTC opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $149.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.