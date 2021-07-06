Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 8,146 ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.