Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

DDHRF stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Dream Impact Trust has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.