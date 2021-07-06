DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 514,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,805 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.27% of DTE Energy worth $68,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in DTE Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.14.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.63. 20,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $290.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

