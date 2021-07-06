DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.14.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.46. 37,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,929. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $290.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

