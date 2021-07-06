DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00047650 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007737 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

