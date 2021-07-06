Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $99.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,475. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

