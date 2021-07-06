Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $379,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

