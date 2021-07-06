Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.28

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.28 and last traded at $61.14, with a volume of 43976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.58, a P/E/G ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $96,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

