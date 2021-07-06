easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,125 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 953.20 ($12.45) on Monday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,959.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

