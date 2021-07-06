easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,125 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 953.20 ($12.45) on Monday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,959.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

