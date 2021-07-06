Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Down 21.5% in June

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 236,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

EDAP stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $229.87 million, a P/E ratio of 690.69 and a beta of 1.73. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

