EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDPFY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. 10,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,633. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.