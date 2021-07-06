El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $117.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.17 million and the highest is $126.40 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $99.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $455.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $470.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $477.87 million, with estimates ranging from $464.11 million to $503.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at $48,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 169.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $682.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.56.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

