Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 108,721 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of ELAN opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

