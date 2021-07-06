Elitium (EUM) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. Elitium has a total market cap of $88.32 million and approximately $749,251.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elitium has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00009262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00057381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00998353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.60 or 0.08926413 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.