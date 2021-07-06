Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

EBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

EBS stock opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

