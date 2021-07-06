Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after acquiring an additional 789,874 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after acquiring an additional 461,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 109,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,076. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.15.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.