Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to announce sales of $185.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.96 million and the highest is $188.29 million. Endava posted sales of $112.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $623.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. 4,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,827. Endava has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $118.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 151.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.51.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

