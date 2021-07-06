Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. 100,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,351. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

