Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 160.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Envestnet worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 24.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Envestnet stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 220.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

