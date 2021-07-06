Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medifast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $29,448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medifast by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $285.98 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,939 shares of company stock worth $6,219,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

