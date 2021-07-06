Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 75.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 4,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $383.86 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 166.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

