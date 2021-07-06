Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

