Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. FIL Ltd grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

