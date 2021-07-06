Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $210,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 70.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 94.3% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

