Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $6.85 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $219.41 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.85 or 0.00020082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,129.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.62 or 0.06825803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.66 or 0.01487436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.23 or 0.00405021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00159921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.00639113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00419593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.00341297 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

