ESBC Reaches One Day Volume of $43,958.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $437,151.41 and approximately $43,958.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,841,245 coins and its circulating supply is 28,561,911 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

