Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPRT opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

