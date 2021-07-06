Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $48,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 103.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 711,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after buying an additional 361,680 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

