Ethverse (ETHV) Market Capitalization Hits $231,847.33

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $231,847.33 and $41,016.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00234084 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001468 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.65 or 0.00812294 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,509,704 coins and its circulating supply is 8,419,530 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

