EUNO Hits Market Capitalization of $8.48 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, EUNO has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $4,280.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.44 or 0.01393585 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,250,042,969 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

