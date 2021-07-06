Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVRI. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81. Everi has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 3.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 257.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.