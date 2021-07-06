Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Holdings Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,162,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

