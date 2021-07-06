Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $15,492,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

NYSE ES opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

