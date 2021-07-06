EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.14.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $44.54 on Monday. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.