Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.45. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.31, with a volume of 10,664 shares.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.63%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,954,690.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.