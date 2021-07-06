Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,800 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 981,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EVGN opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Evogene has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Evogene by 43.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 4.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Evogene by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

