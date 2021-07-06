Exeedme (XED) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.84 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $250,799.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00133572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00167161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,864.10 or 1.00125132 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.69 or 0.00930445 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,818,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

