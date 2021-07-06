Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.4% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 201,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.98. 436,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,207,589. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.12. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

