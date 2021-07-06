Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $358.67

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $358.67 and last traded at $355.81, with a volume of 129122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $354.70.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Get Facebook alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock valued at $745,401,661. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.