FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $306.29.

Shares of FDS opened at $338.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

