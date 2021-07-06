Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,917 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 302,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570,180. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

