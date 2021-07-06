Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $638.17 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $638.17 million and $39.35 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00921538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

