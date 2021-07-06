Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,680,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,682,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,577. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores stock opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

