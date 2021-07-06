Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,196 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $14,436,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPC stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

