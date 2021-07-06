Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

