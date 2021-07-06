Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at $85,756,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.