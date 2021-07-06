Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares during the period. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RACE opened at $206.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $173.20 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.36.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.33.
Ferrari Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
