Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Insider James North Purchases 4,522 Shares

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) insider James North bought 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 435 ($5.68) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,380.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ferrexpo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 506 ($6.61).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.